Don't miss
- Rockin’ River Music Fest lineup bolsteredPosted 6 hours ago
- Man arrested in connection to assaultPosted 12 hours ago
- Road safety checks in Merritt area lead to chargesPosted 1 day ago
- ICBC aims to trim safe driver discountsPosted 1 day ago
- SD 58 adds to budget deficitPosted 1 day ago
- UNB election coming upPosted 1 day ago
- Nicola Lake School for salePosted 1 day ago
- Cents rack up dollars in support of mental healthPosted 1 day ago
- BC Children’s Hospital receives another $18,500 from Law Enforcement Charity Hockey TournamentPosted 2 days ago
- Women in Action to honour five locals for International Women’s DayPosted 2 days ago
GALLERY: Merritt Centennials hand out the hardware
By The Herald on March 9, 2017
On Feb. 26, the Merritt Centennials handed out team awards for the regular season. Your award winners for the 2016/17 season are as follows (all photos by Ian Webster/Herald).