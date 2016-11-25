Home   >   News   >   GALLERY: Merritt Country Christmas Community Concert

GALLERY: Merritt Country Christmas Community Concert

By on November 25, 2016
Once again this year, the citizens of Merritt were treated to a wonderful array of talent at the annual Country Christmas community concert on Thursday night at the Civic Centre
Once again this year, the citizens of Merritt were treated to a wonderful array of talent at the annual Country Christmas community concert on Thursday night at the Civic Centre

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*