Don't miss
- Snowfall warning for Coquihalla and Okanagan ConnectorPosted 2 hours ago
- Premier defends ICBC, has no plans to privatize or bring in no-fault insurancePosted 2 hours ago
- B.C. braces for new U.S. lumber trade actionPosted 2 hours ago
- Star studded lineup coming to Merritt for Rockin’ River 2017Posted 3 hours ago
- Lions looking to launch Merritt clubPosted 6 hours ago
- Marijuana sales to be discussed in the new yearPosted 7 hours ago
- Crash sends two to hospitalPosted 9 hours ago
- ICBC getting out of high-end auto-insurance businessPosted 1 day ago
- Hands of Hope happening this SundayPosted 1 day ago
- Barrett named parade grand marshalPosted 1 day ago
GALLERY: Merritt Country Christmas Community Concert
By Ian Webster on November 25, 2016