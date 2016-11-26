GALLERY: Merritt Country Christmas Parade The annual holiday event featured a record number of floats,... Posted 29 mins ago

PHOTOS: Nature on stage Take a look at Wednesday night’s performance by the Love... Posted 2 hours ago

McDonalds run might help nab thief Footage from a trip through the McDonalds drive thru may... Posted 17 hours ago

Snowfall warning for Coquihalla and Okanagan Connector Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning this afternoon (Nov. 25)... Posted 21 hours ago

GALLERY: Merritt Country Christmas Community Concert Once again this year, the citizens of Merritt were treated... Posted 21 hours ago

Premier defends ICBC, has no plans to privatize or bring in no-fault insurance By: Cam Fortems (Kamloops This Week) The B.C. Liberal government... Posted 21 hours ago