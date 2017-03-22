Lali’s win prompts vote of confidence from Horgan Although he wasn’t his first choice to run in Fraser-Nicola,... Posted 3 hours ago

New aquatic centre logo moving forward Merritt city council has given the green light to move... Posted 3 hours ago

DYER: Trump and the Sunni-Shia War The Sunni-Shia civil wars in Iraq and Syria are both... Posted 3 hours ago

Complainant in sexual-assault case ‘disgusted’ by judge’s comments By: Tim Petruk (Kamloops This Week) The complainant in a... Posted 3 hours ago

GALLERY: Merritt minor hockey awards photos Posted 3 hours ago

Cents faced with do-or-die situation It’s deja vu all over again. Just like in... Posted 17 hours ago