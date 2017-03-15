Home   >   Community   >   GALLERY: Nicola Valley Skating Club Carnival

GALLERY: Nicola Valley Skating Club Carnival

By on March 15, 2017
The Nicola Valley Skating Club held its gala carnival on the evening of Saturday, March 11 at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena in Merritt. Entitled 'Superheroes vs Villains', the delightful event showcased over 40 young performers from the Merritt area and beyond.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*