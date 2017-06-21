GALLERY: NWMRA mud racing in the Nicola Valley

The NWMRA roared into town on the weekend for two days of down-and-dirty mud racing on the grounds of the Rockin’ River Music Fest site.

A total of 73 trucks from around the province took part in the event, competing in eight different classes. Kelowna’s Joel Villeneuve went airborne in his truck Wild Willy during the hill-and-hole competition on Saturday. The orange Toyota FJ45 features a 572 big block Chevy engine and 54-inch Baja Bear Claw tires. The duo finished third in the street modified class. Five racers from Merritt took part in the weekend action.

Veteran Jack Maunu and Dirty Mudder placed third in the F class. His son Jesse and Son of a Mudder topped the field in the E division. In street regular competition, Kevin Karpenko and his rig Smurfet placed third overall, Jesse Curnow and Mistriss placed fifth, and Stephanie Schultz, in her racing debut, ended up eighth. A kid’s buggy class was also run for the first time.

The NWMRA will return to Merritt for their year-end races on the September 16 and 17 weekend. Ian Webster/Herald