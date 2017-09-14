Home   >   Sports   >   GALLERY: Otters hand out hardware

By on September 14, 2017
Otters’ head coach Gabe Lee and Abby Thoms.

 

The 2017 summer swimming season is in the books, and after another successful year in the pool for the Merritt Otters, there was nothing left to do but hand out some hardware. Next up for the aquatic athletes is a fall maintenance session, including a once-weekly water polo program. All photos contributed.

Lee and Jensen Cavaliere.

Lee and Evin Baird

Lee and Cameron Parno.

