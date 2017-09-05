Home   >   Community   >   GALLERY: Parading down to the rodeo and Fall Fair

GALLERY: Parading down to the rodeo and Fall Fair

By on September 5, 2017
Onlookers take in the wide variety of crafts and photos on display in the Fall Fair building over the long weekend. (Michael Potestio/Herald).

 

There is always something to do on the Labour Day long weekend in Merritt, as the cowboys and artisans roll into town for the annual Nicola Valley Pro Rodeo and Fall Fair. This year was no exception, with the rodeo parade kicking things off on Saturday afternoon on Quilchena Avenue. The Herald’s Michael Potestio captured a few of the sights from this weekend’s festivities.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *