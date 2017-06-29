GALLERY: Quad Riders of B.C. invade Merritt

The Nicola Valley resonated with the sound of off-road, four-wheeled vehicles last week as members of the Quad Riders Association of B.C. gathered in Merritt for an ATVBC-sponsored poker ride. Participants came from throughout the province, and as far away as Tampa, Florida. The 64-kilometre poker ride officially took place on Saturday, but guided rides began as early as Tuesday.

“It’s not a race; it’s not a timed event,” said one of the organizers, Ralph Matthews. “We don’t want anybody hurting themselves.”

The Floridians were Gene and Sandy Pike, who were en route to the Calgary Stampdede when they dropped by Merritt.

“We just spent a month in Utah,” said Gene.” We had never been to British Columbia before. We had a bit of time so we decided to wander over this way. My dad had always told me how pretty the Okanagan Valley was. We were in Vernon at a festival and got a hold of a brochure that was about the B.C. ATV Club. We went on the website and saw that there was a poker run here in Merritt. The timing was perfect for us.

“It’s been a whole lot of fun,” added Gene. “We went on a couple of [guided] rides yesterday and the day before. Today, we played a bunch of rodeo games over in the arena on the ATVs. Everybody just laughs at each other.”

The Pikes are completely self-contained. Their 50-inch (width) side-by-side fits in the back of their three-quarter-ton pick-up, and they tow an Airstream unit behind.

“It’s a classic, an ’85 model”, said Gene about the iconic travel trailer. “Every summer, we make a great big loop, all over Utah, Wyoming, you name it. We must put on five to six thousand miles.”

“Airstream does a national rally every year,” said Gene. “This year, I think it’s in Michigan. There’ll be a 1,000 trailers there. It’s like a mini-city.”

“Merritt’s been really nice to us. It’s very beautiful around here.”

On Friday evening, the 55-plus rider-and-vehicle combinations held a parade from the Merritt rodeo grounds to the Sweet Shop downtown for ice cream.

“We try to make this a family event,” said Matthews. “The more kids involved the better.”

The parade to the downtown was led by Merritt mayor Neil Menard on his three-wheeled motorbike.