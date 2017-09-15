- Wildfires have burned four times province’s annual allowable cutPosted 3 hours ago
GALLERY: Quick cuts from the Logger Sports Show
Central Park was positively buzzing with activity as chainsaw carvers got to work on their wooden masterpieces at the opening day of the Logger Sports Show in Merritt. Even the Merritt Centennials managed to set aside some time ahead of tonights home game against the Vernon Vipers to check out the show.
The Logger Sports Show continues on Sept. 16 and 17, with the carvers competing on both days. Live demonstrations of forestry equipment, as well as community competitions will also take place over the weekend, so be sure to come down to Central Park to catch some of the action, starting at 10 a.m. both days. Photos by Cole Wagner/Herald.