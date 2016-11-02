Don't miss
- NewLeaf will not return to Kamloops in 2016, company official confirmsPosted 42 mins ago
- Candidates set for Nooaitch electionPosted 56 mins ago
- Shelter opening delayedPosted 1 day ago
- New turbines standing tall on Pennask plateauPosted 1 day ago
- Campground and marina receive third readingPosted 1 day ago
- Two vehicles reported stolen in four daysPosted 1 day ago
- Forest industry wants into climate conversationPosted 2 days ago
- Best of the best recognized at business excellence awardsPosted 2 days ago
- Legion warns of fraudulent poppy salesPosted 2 days ago
- 13 non-monetary issues remainPosted 2 days ago
GALLERY: Sash Relay
By Ian Webster on November 2, 2016