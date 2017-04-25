GALLERY: SD 58 Arts Festival kicks off in style with talent show

The inaugural School District #58 Arts Festival got off to a fantastic start on Monday night with the “Step into the Spotlight” talent show at the Merritt Secondary School multi-purpose room. A full house was treated to an eclectic set of performances by local secondary and elementary students from the district’s six area schools.

Beginning and ending the almost two-hour show was the MSS Jazz Band, under the direction of teacher Colin Kerridge. The group was in fine form – showcasing several tight, uptempo numbers, including their signature ‘Eye of the Tiger’ theme song from the movie Rocky III.

In between, the enthusiastic, at times raucous, audience was treated to some fine singing, dancing and piano playing. The evening’s entertainment even included a juggling act (with devil sticks to be precise) and a Titanic expert. The latter, 10-year-old Joshua Mountain-Chief from Nicola-Canford Elementary School, wowed the crowd with his encyclopedic knowledge of the famous ship and its historic demise in the icy seas of the North Atlantic.

Next up on the SD 58 Arts Festival calendar is “Murder in the Heir”, an interactive murder-mystery-comedy by the MSS Theatre 11/12 class, slated for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Merritt Secondary multi-purpose room. There are limited tickets for the public still available at the door.

On Wednesday, the SD 58 Student Visual Art Display has its opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Merritt Civic Centre. The public is welcome. The show will continue through to May 5th. In addition, from 1 to 3 p.m., the musical “Dreamcatcher” will be performed at the Civic Centre by students from Central Elementary School, under the direction of James Clark. The performance is sold out.

For more on upcoming Arts Festival activities, see the full page ad in the Merritt Herald.