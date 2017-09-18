Don't miss
- Fire season winding down, but danger remainsPosted 15 hours ago
- Election spending totals talliedPosted 16 hours ago
- UPDATED: Wildfires chewing into timber supplyPosted 4 days ago
- Contracts awarded for Kinder Morgan pipeline, but construction start date still unclearPosted 4 days ago
- GALLERY: Quick cuts from the Logger Sports ShowPosted 4 days ago
- RCMP closing in on pair wanted for stealing inflatable hot tubPosted 5 days ago
- Crown won’t pursue appeal of court decision denying high-risk label for SchoenbornPosted 5 days ago
- LTD dancers to perform with Moscow balletPosted 5 days ago
- License plate swap leads to police warningPosted 5 days ago
- B.C. keeps marijuana retail options openPosted 5 days ago
GALLERY: All smiles at the Terry Fox Run
By Cole Wagner on September 18, 2017
Organized by members of the Rotary Club of Merritt, the annual Terry Fox Run started from Voght Park on Sunday morning. Despite the smoky skies, plenty of Merrittonians came out to walk, bike or run the five kilometre route through Collettville. All photos by Cole Wagner/Herald.