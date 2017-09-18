Home   >   Community   >   GALLERY: All smiles at the Terry Fox Run

GALLERY: All smiles at the Terry Fox Run

By on September 18, 2017
The competitive nature of at least a few Merritt Centennials came out at the starting line of the race, where Merritt's Mayor Neil Menard officially started the run. (Cole Wagner/Herald).

 

Organized by members of the Rotary Club of Merritt, the annual Terry Fox Run started from Voght Park on Sunday morning. Despite the smoky skies, plenty of Merrittonians came out to walk, bike or run the five kilometre route through Collettville. All photos by Cole Wagner/Herald.

