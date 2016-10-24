Home   >   Community   >   Gallery: Spooktacular well attended

Gallery: Spooktacular well attended

By on October 24, 2016
The civic centre was buzzing with pre-Halloween fun at the City of Merritt's Spooktacular on Friday (Oct. 21).
The civic centre was buzzing with pre-Halloween fun at the City of Merritt's Spooktacular on Friday (Oct. 21).

It was another busy night at this year’s City of Merritt Spooktacular held this past Friday (Oct. 21) at the Merritt Civic Centre.

The event, which has become a pre-Halloween staple in the community, had more than 1,000 attendees — most off whom came dressed in costume.

The Spooktacular featured games, dancing and, of course, plenty of frights for those who dared to enter the haunted house.

 

Plenty lined up to check out this year's haunted house at the City of Merritt Spooktacular. More than 1,000 people attended this year's event. (Michael Potestio/Herald)

Plenty lined up to check out this year’s haunted house at the City of Merritt Spooktacular. More than 1,000 people attended this year’s event. (Michael Potestio/Herald)

dsc_0875_web

A group makes their way through the haunted house inside the Merritt civic centre. (Michael Potestio/Herald)

People making their way through the haunted house inside the Merritt civic centre. (Michael Potestio/Herald)

Haunted house volunteer Kalea Palmer and many others had people's hearts pounding s they made their way through the haunted house. (Michael Potestio/Herald)

Haunted house volunteer Kalea Palmer and many others had people’s hearts pounding as they made their way through the haunted house. (Michael Potestio/Herald)

police officer

Little police officer

There were a lot of interesting costumes to see waiting in line for the haunted house.

There were a lot of interesting costumes to see at this year’s Spooktacular.

dsc_0961_web

Who you gonna call?

Who you gonna call?

dsc_0978_web

There was plenty of candy to win at various games set up for this year’s Spooktacular.

Spaceman

Spaceman

Checkin' out the decorations.

Checkin’ out the decorations.

dsc_0838_web

This witch led groups of brave souls into the haunted house at the City of Merritt Spooktacular.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*