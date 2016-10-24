- Escaped convict arrested in MerrittPosted 36 mins ago
Gallery: Spooktacular well attended
It was another busy night at this year’s City of Merritt Spooktacular held this past Friday (Oct. 21) at the Merritt Civic Centre.
The event, which has become a pre-Halloween staple in the community, had more than 1,000 attendees — most off whom came dressed in costume.
The Spooktacular featured games, dancing and, of course, plenty of frights for those who dared to enter the haunted house.