GALLERY: Stock Car Racing

Some days, it just doesn’t pay to get out of bed.

It was one of those occasions for Merritt stock car driver Brad Gillis Saturday night at the Merritt Speedway.

Competing in the 10-lap Hobby heat event, Gillis and his Monte Carlo-El Camino hybrid vehicle (nicknamed El Carlo) were crunched not once but twice in a span of a few minutes. Both sides of the front end were trashed. The second fender bender may well have ended Gillis’s racing season.

“I’ll fix everything, eventually,” said Gillis shortly after being towed off the track. “But, it’s going to be tough, with working 13-hour days, and a new house and stuff.”

After a great rookie season in the hobby division last year, little has gone right for Gillis in his sophomore campaign. He got whacked on the opening weekend in May and couldn’t finish. The same weekend, he had to watch in anguish as his younger brother, Cayle, totalled his ride when he hooked up with another car and rolled.

The racing on Saturday had its bright spots as well. Logan Lake’s Sean Dandy and his front-wheel-drive Nissan Maxima continued to tear up the six-and-eight-cylinder bomber class, setting a new fastest-lap record for the second time this season, and winning both the heat and featured main events. Dandy’s wife, Amanda, along with Terry Mockford also notched wins for their Logan Lake racing team.

Merritt’s Larry Ruttan picked up a couple of victories in the hobby class, while both Adam Nielen from Chilliwack and Barry Bussiere from Abbotsford had a race win and a fastest time in the four-cylinder bomber and hobby classes respectively.

The next racing date at the Merritt Speedway is on July 8, with time trials at 5 p.m. and racing at 6 p.m.