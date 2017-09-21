Home   >   Sports   >   GALLERY: Things get downright dirty at mud races

By on September 21, 2017
Ivan Bruchall from Lumby negotiates his modified Subaru in the B class of the hill-and-hole. (Ian Webster/Herald).

 

The dust and dirt was flying on the weekend at the Northwest Mud Racing Association’s year-end finals, held at the Musicfest grounds.

Approximately 60 trucks of various sizes and shapes took part in the event, which featured alcohol-fuelled dragsters, side-by-side mud racing and the always-popular hill-and-hole event. 

All photos by Ian Webster/Herald.

