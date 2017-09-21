- Teacher could return to MSS after serving suspensionPosted 49 mins ago
GALLERY: Things get downright dirty at mud races
The dust and dirt was flying on the weekend at the Northwest Mud Racing Association’s year-end finals, held at the Musicfest grounds.
Approximately 60 trucks of various sizes and shapes took part in the event, which featured alcohol-fuelled dragsters, side-by-side mud racing and the always-popular hill-and-hole event.
All photos by Ian Webster/Herald.