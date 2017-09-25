- Merritt back to seven doctors with arrival of new family physicianPosted 3 hours ago
GALLERY: Tractors, treats (and garlic) at this year’s Garlic Fest
Cars lined the streets in Lower Nicola as many people took in this year’s edition of Garlic Fest at Smith Pioneer Park Saturday (Sept. 23).
Crafts, preserves, vintage cars, old farm equipment, vegetables fresh from the garden and of course garlic could be found at the park along with many smiling faces, music, and a tractor pull, which drew a sizeable crowd of spectators.
All photos by Michael Potestio/Herald.