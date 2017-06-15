GALLERY: Vintage car convoy comes to Merritt

A colossal collection of classic cars caravanned through the Nicola Valley this past week, as the Merritt branch of the Vintage Car Club of Canada played host to more than 100 vintage automobile enthusiasts. The drivers were on their way back south towards the Fraser Valley, when they stopped in Merritt on June 13.

The group was part of a circle tour of the province, organized in part to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary this year, explained Ted Lund, treasurer for the Merritt branch of the Vintage Car Club. The trip was also a throwback to a similar roadie organized by the Vintage Car Club of Canada in 1967 — during Canada’s 100th anniversary.

In terms of sheer ‘Canadiana,’ no car on display was more patriotic than Dick and Joy Parkes’ 1962 Mercury Meteor S-33 (bottom) — which was decked out with a Canada 150 flag, a commemorative license plate and some very Canadian red trim on the interior.

Photos by Cole Wagner/Herald