- Council to consider changing multi-use sports box to pickle ball courtsPosted 5 hours ago
- Two local high school rodeo stars qualify for national championshipsPosted 6 hours ago
- 2017 Cow Trail Classic a thing of beautyPosted 7 hours ago
- Highland Valley Copper ordered to fix vibration problems in heavy trucksPosted 15 hours ago
- CRA scam complaints spike in MerrittPosted 1 day ago
- Server error causes City to lose receipt dataPosted 1 day ago
- Indian Road Trip rolls through Nicola ValleyPosted 1 day ago
- Police arrest two people caught red-handed with stolen propertyPosted 2 days ago
- Police asking residents to watch for drug housesPosted 2 days ago
- ‘Urban agenda’ means no transit referendumPosted 2 days ago
GALLERY: Vintage car convoy comes to Merritt
A colossal collection of classic cars caravanned through the Nicola Valley this past week, as the Merritt branch of the Vintage Car Club of Canada played host to more than 100 vintage automobile enthusiasts. The drivers were on their way back south towards the Fraser Valley, when they stopped in Merritt on June 13.
The group was part of a circle tour of the province, organized in part to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary this year, explained Ted Lund, treasurer for the Merritt branch of the Vintage Car Club. The trip was also a throwback to a similar roadie organized by the Vintage Car Club of Canada in 1967 — during Canada’s 100th anniversary.
In terms of sheer ‘Canadiana,’ no car on display was more patriotic than Dick and Joy Parkes’ 1962 Mercury Meteor S-33 (bottom) — which was decked out with a Canada 150 flag, a commemorative license plate and some very Canadian red trim on the interior.
Photos by Cole Wagner/Herald