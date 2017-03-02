GALLERY: XploreSportZ youth invade the Kane Valley

Twenty-two eager youngsters, between the ages of 7 and 14, had a wonderful time at the XploreSportZ snow camp, held on Feb. 24 at the beautiful Kane Valley ski area 20 minutes south of Merritt.

The weather conditions were idyllic, with gorgeous blue skies, plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. Participants enjoyed a full day of cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, sledding and snow fort building to go along with a delicious lunch of hot dogs, veggies, fruit and hot chocolate. They also received some valuable lessons in the outdoors from BC Forest Service biologist Jordan Carbery.

He spoke to the children at length about the many types of vegetation and wildlife to be found in the Nicola Valley region, and the importance of looking after the environment and its natural habitats. While on a snowshoe hike, Carbery helped the enthusiastic children identify various types of trees and animal tracks. He showed them a wasps hive and some deer antlers.

The XploreSportZ program is an initiative of PacificSport Interior BC. The Merritt branch co-ordinator is Josée Warren. The next XploreSportZ camps are scheduled for March 20 to 24 and March 27 to 31, with lots of exciting activities planned.

For more information, contact Warren at 250-315-1075, or drop into the office, located in the Merritt civic centre.