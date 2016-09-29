Garage sale helps kick off Operation Christmas Child

Grace Bergmann held her 5th annual garage sale fundraiser on Saturday, Sept 24, raising a total of $1,073.

As in past years, this garage sale/bake sale acted as the kickoff of her fall shoebox collection for Operation Christmas Child.

The campaign is held each year by Samaritan’s Purse Canada (1-800-303-1269), which provides emergency relief programs to people affected by war, disease, natural disaster and famine.

People wishing to participate can pick up their shoeboxes at local dollar stores, churches and the Greyhound bus station, or contact Grace herself by calling 250-378-1305.

Grace will use the funds raised at her fundraiser to purchase items and assemble shoeboxes. Any excess dollars will be sent to Samaritan’s Purse for shipping the boxes.

Last year, Bergmann’s fundraiser brought in $948.