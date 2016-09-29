- ASK Wellness in Merritt receiving six support recovery bedsPosted 2 hours ago
- Three candidates running for LNIB chiefPosted 2 hours ago
- Some B.C. towns not high on pot storesPosted 2 hours ago
- Garage sale helps kick off Operation Christmas ChildPosted 4 hours ago
- Pozzobon heads to Abbotsford leading the nationPosted 4 hours ago
- Peewees undefeated in pre-seasonPosted 4 hours ago
- 39th Annual Pacific Forest Rally this weekendPosted 5 hours ago
- Scam prompts police warningPosted 2 days ago
- Police monitor bears spotted near MSSPosted 2 days ago
- GALLERY: Logs of funPosted 3 days ago
Garage sale helps kick off Operation Christmas Child
Grace Bergmann held her 5th annual garage sale fundraiser on Saturday, Sept 24, raising a total of $1,073.
As in past years, this garage sale/bake sale acted as the kickoff of her fall shoebox collection for Operation Christmas Child.
The campaign is held each year by Samaritan’s Purse Canada (1-800-303-1269), which provides emergency relief programs to people affected by war, disease, natural disaster and famine.
People wishing to participate can pick up their shoeboxes at local dollar stores, churches and the Greyhound bus station, or contact Grace herself by calling 250-378-1305.
Grace will use the funds raised at her fundraiser to purchase items and assemble shoeboxes. Any excess dollars will be sent to Samaritan’s Purse for shipping the boxes.
Last year, Bergmann’s fundraiser brought in $948.