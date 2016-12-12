- GEARING-EDGE: Calamity House — fact, fiction or rumour?Posted 16 mins ago
GEARING-EDGE: Calamity House — fact, fiction or rumour?
The murder/mystery Calamity House, published in 1927, is a story of death, deception and suspicion. But the actual story of the pumpkin coloured house with burgundy trim located on Nicola Avenue (erroneously called Calamity House by some) requires a bit of detective work to sift through the fiction, fact and rumours that have been swirling around for many years now.
Nearly 300 pages long, the novel Calamity House is a work of fiction written in “Old English” style by one Mabel Broughton-Billett. It takes place in the village of “Glenlogan” and tells the tale of Major Michael Kettleworth, the village detective who faces many obstacles as he works tirelessly to identify the murderer of a Mrs. Townsend, the wife of the local doctor.
It has been said that the characters Dr. and Mrs. Townsend are based on pioneer doctor George Tutill and his wife Grace (née Douglas).
Dr. Tutill started a practice in the Nicola Valley in 1901 and, although some considered him a tad odd, for the most part he was seen as a good and caring doctor. In 1905 he married Grace and a year later their only child Douglas was born. As Merritt started booming, the family moved from Nicola to a house near where the Norgaard Ready Mix plant now stands. In 1914, Tutill bought a fellow doctor’s home on Nicola Avenue. The home had already seen one tragedy. The previous owner Dr. Williams lost his wife and baby in childbirth there.
The Tutills lived happily in their new house for a time. George’s practice was thriving and Grace took part in both the social and political activities in Merritt. She worked on behalf of both the Anglican Church and the hospital as well as serving on the local school board. She established herself as a gracious host.
But their happiness was short-lived. In 1923 tragedy struck the Nicola Avenue house. Grace, who had a bad case of the flu, fainted and hit her head against a radiator in the home’s medical office. Dr. Tutill rushed to her aid but was unable to save her. She was pronounced dead at the age of 52.
After this tragedy some unsavoury rumours arose. Townspeople began to grumble that Dr. Tutill had turned his wife and son into drug addicts. Whispers were circulating that Tutill, in a mad rage, had pushed Grace down the stairs to her death. Even more outrageous were stories that Grace had an affair with a hired hand.
These rumours were tempting fodder to the aspiring writer Broughton-Billett. A journalist who moved to Merritt from Winnipeg in the mid-1920s, she penned Calamity House four years after Grace Tutill’s death and it seemed to be loosely based on the Nicola Valley, Merritt and its residents.
Some references are blatantly obvious. In the novel’s town of Glenlogan there are two rivers – the Coldwater and the Nicola, streets named Cleasby Avenue and Nicola Avenue, among others. There are references to Diamond Vale Flats and Iron Mountain as well as Hamilton Mountain.
The prime suspect in his wife’s murder, Dr. Townsend is a very evil man. Crossed in love, he kills his lover’s first child and has her addicted to heroin out of jealousy and spite. He also drugs a young First Nation’s woman and rapes her, only to abandon her later when she discovers she is pregnant. Further on in the novel, he turns his stepson into a heroin addict and the chief suspect in his wife’s murder.
Many Merrittonians were outraged by the novel and its scandalous, thinly veiled references to Dr. Tutill and his wife. They ridiculed Mabel Broughton-Billett herself. Detractors called Mabel, a “red-headed mystery writer with a penchant for purple prose.”
In real life, two final twists of fate set the rumour mill running once again. Douglas Tutill, who earned his medical degree in 1932, returned to Merritt to work with his father George as a doctor. But misfortune struck once again as Douglas was diagnosed with advanced tuberculosis. He was only 28 years old when he died.
Then, 13 years after Calamity House was published, Dr. Tutill was placed under arrest and charged with three counts of the illegal selling of drugs. At the trial, evidence was given that the doctor sold morphine tablets when the drug was not required for medical purposes and not prescribed for medical treatment.
The charges did not stand up in court and the doctor was completely exonerated. But rumours have persisted that the doctor did liberally prescribe morphine as pain killers and that he had purposely infected his son with tuberculosis. He went back to his practise and died of pneumonia at the age of 71.
There are people who even today say the house on Nicola Avenue is haunted. Apparently there have been reports that people passing by have seen a curtain in the attic move and twitch. But I will leave that story up to you.
For more information on the history of Merritt and the Nicola Valley, call or come and visit the Nicola Valley Museum and Archives, 1675 Tutill Court, (250)-378-4145. You can also visit our website at www.nicolavalleymuseum.org., or follow us on Facebook.