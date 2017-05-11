GEARING-EDGE: A case of pioneer PTSD

Rumour had it that George McClure, a rancher in the Highland Valley District (30 miles north of Merritt) and originally a native of Prince Edward Island, had returned from a stint in the army a morose man with feelings of persecution.

These rumours did not help George in February of 1920 when Provincial Constable Percy Badman, of Merritt, was informed that McClure had shot and killed his 60-year-old neighbour Jack Chartrand.

Const. Badman arranged for Jack Eggleson, formerly Merritt’s chief of police, Jim Ellis, of the Merritt Herald, local RCMP Const. Offley and coroner Dr. J.J. Gillis to meet him at the crime scene. He then hired a horse and sleigh to take him to the McClure cabin, five miles away in the hills of the Mamette Lake area.

At the time of the murder, Chartrand was a hired man, a prospector and a trapper. Jay Shivel was an eyewitness to the shooting and later said that he and Jack were sawing wood on that cold, wintry day when they looked up to see McClure on a horse, armed with a rifle, come up to the house.

He stopped, looked Chartrand dead in the eye and said, “You’ve been murmuring about me.” Chartrand only managed to say, “What’s that?” when a shot rang out and a bullet hit the unarmed man square in the chest. He staggered to one side before McClure shot him a second time. This time Chartrand keeled over then and there and died in the snow.

Shivel, who had been frozen with astonishment the whole time, came to his senses and started backing slowly toward Chartrand’s house. McClure was still mumbling in a crazed voice, “I had to do it! He was talking behind my back.”

Shivel realized that the man was not in his right mind and quickened his pace, He reached the door just as McClure was raising his rifle to take a shot at him. He quickly opened the door, entered and then slammed it shut.

Jack Chartrand’s wife was watching the horrific scene unfold through the window. Shivel saw her and whispered to her to hide herself and her children quickly.

As he was exiting the bedroom to look for a safe spot for himself, Shivel came nose to nose with McClure who was pointing his gun right at the frightened man’s stomach.

Thinking quickly, Shivel pushed the weapon away just before it could fire and the bullet ripped through the broom closet where the a toddler had been hiding.

Shivel reached for the rifle and he and McClure fought for control over the weapon until it fell to the floor. Hand to hand, they wrestled for a bit but Shivel managed to pin him to the floor.

McClure went limp and then as if in a daze he sat up crying, “What have I done?” Shivel replied, “All I know is, you’ve killed a man!”

His words shocked McClure back to life. He grabbed his rifle and ran out the door. After he was sure the crazed man was gone for good, Shivel brought Mrs. Chartrand and her children out from hiding and tried to comfort them

He found Chartrand’s rifle and some ammunition and sat sentry by the door all night until dawn’s early light made him feel safe enough to help Mrs. Chartrand bring in the frozen body of what was once her husband.

Shivel then ran through the snow to a neighbour’s house and reported the murder to police. Soon after Badman, Eggleshaw, Gillis and Offley arrived at McLure’s cabin.

They caught him off guard and the man was soon overpowered, handcuffed and taken to Chartrand’s house. The men gathered the spent bullets as evidence before they travelled on to Merritt.

An inquest was held and George McClure was found guilty and ordered to stand trial. But before a trial could be held, McClure was declared insane and spent his years in an asylum, remaining there until he died.

