GEARING-EDGE: “Chunky’s” cowboy history

Charles Nanby Wynn Woodward was born in Vancouver on March 23, 1924. He spent every summer at his grandfather’s Alkali Ranch in the Cariboo and became enthralled with the lifestyle of the cowboys who worked there. He was spellbound by the roping and branding, the cattle drives and round-ups

Young Charles would sit, rosy-cheeked on the rail fences and dream of becoming a cowboy when he grew up.

Later nicknamed “Chunky,” young Charles saw his dream come true, despite the fact that he could only cowboy part-time. You see, Chunky was part of “The” Woodward retailing family. In fact, the Woodward name was synonymous with the department store chain in Western Canada. So he had to divide his attention between the two.

Chunky was the son of William Woodward, the Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia from 1941 to 1946. He was the grandson of Charles A. Woodward, founder of the Woodwards department store chain, which was dissolved in 1993. Like his father and grandfather, Chunky served as president of Woodwards stores. He took control of the company in 1956.

Chunky bought Douglas Lake Ranch in 1957, which was then 87-years-old. At the time, the ranch was one of Canada’s largest working beef cattle ranches — and it still is to this day.

He and his partner John West made the Douglas Lake Cattle Company famous as one of Canada’s largest cow-calf operations and a world class champion cutting horse breeding facility.

It has also entertained the world’s rich and famous. In 1959, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip visited the ranch and the prince returned in 1962. Later that fall, the duke invited Chunky and the Canadian Cutting Horse Association to give a performance at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Chunky and eight riders flew to Britain in 1964 for a three month tour ending in Windsor. A Douglas Lake Quarter Horse was given to the Prince for him to ride during his polo tournaments.

In 1963 Chunky bought a four-year-old Quarter Horse called Peppy San from a breeder in Texas called Gordon Howell. That horse went on to become famous as the world champion cutting horse in 1967 and Chunky rode Peppy San in the Canadian Championship. The horse soon became the basis for the ranch’s equine breeding program.

This resulted in a long line of world and Canadian National champion cutting and American Quarter Horse champions. One of them was called “Chunky’s Monkey.”

Woodwards’ retail operations blossomed through the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s. Stores expanded across Western Canada and in addition, the company combined forces with Woolworth’s stores to develop major shopping malls.

At its peak in the early ‘80s the company had 18 stores in the West. Sales grew to more than $1 billion annually. Despite having to mind a booming retailing empire, Chunky’s boyhood attachment to the ranch didn’t waver. He was a founding member of the Canadian Rodeo Commission and worked to fund and establish professional rodeos across Western Canada.

Chunky was involved in other organizations besides Woodward Stores and the ranch. He was a Director of the Royal Bank of Canada, The Douglas Lake Timber Co. Ltd., British Columbia Resources Investment Corporation and the West Coast Transmission Co. Ltd.

Unfortunately, the collapse of the Alberta energy boom triggered a slow demise for Woodwards. But by then Chunky had stepped back from retailing to look after his ranch.

He died on May 27, 1990 at the Vancouver General Hospital at the age of 66. He was survived by his wife Carol and four children, Wynn, John, Robyn and Kip. The Woodward family sold the ranch to Bernard J. Ebbus, a Canadian-born resident of Jackson, Mississippi. The present owner of Douglas Lake Ranch is E. Stanley Kroenke, a Missouri and Colorado based businessman.

Today the ranch is 515,000 acres in size and has about 18,000 head of cattle.

