GEARING-EDGE: Jonah and the box of gold

The amateur detective caper began on June 30, 1900 in Ashcroft. Ed Webber, who worked as the night operator for the Canadian Pacific Railway at Spences Bridge arrived at the Ashcroft Police Station in a very agitated state. He was pushing ahead a small and soft spoken native man called Jonah into the station at gunpoint.

Webber told the police chief, Joseph Burr, that he wanted to charge Jonah with theft, adding that the native had broken into the CPR express office and had stolen more than $500 worth of gold dust.

Burr eyed Jonah up and down and saw a man who was only about five and a half feet tall, with a plain broad nose that gave him a homely sort of face. He took in the fact that he was wearing second hand clothes and old weathered moccasins on his feet. The only thing that stood out about Jonah was that he was wearing a tiny crucifix, so small one would almost miss such a detail.

Burr wanted to hear the details behind Webber’s charge so he asked the two men to sit down and began to question them. Webber’s story was that Jonah was a Nicola Brave who was born in Coutlee, where he worked for Gilbert Blair, who ran the hotel and store in town.

Webber went on to explain that a few days prior, Jonah had come in to the CPR station at Spences Bridge to drop off a freight wagon for Blair. Among the items on the wagon was a fairly heavy box which was tied with a heavy rope, sealed with wax and contained $516 worth of gold dust.

The dust was to be shipped to the Bank of British Columbia in Vancouver. According to Webber, Jonah gave him the box, took his receipt and left. The CPR Operator took it into his office and tried to put it in the safe but the box was too big so he slipped it under the table and covered it with a bearskin rug so it would remain out of sight until the train arrived.

As Webber talked, Jonah remained calm and silent, quietly fingering the little crucifix around his neck, as if it was a lucky charm.

The CPR operator continued, saying that shortly after he hid the box he went out for lunch and locked the office door firmly. When he returned he went about his usual work until it came time to enter the box into the log of items to be shipped that day. He looked for the box and found that it was no longer where he had hidden it! In a panic he searched the entire office and soon discovered that the window of the washroom in the back of the building had been jimmied.

When Burr enquired as to what Webber did next, he explained that he had quickly sent a wire to the CPR head office in Vancouver and had received a message back that investigators would be immediately dispatched to attempt to locate the missing box.

He told Burr that he suspected the old native and decided to investigate the matter himself, asking everyone in town where Jonah had gone and whether he had the box of gold dust. He was told that the native man was last seen heading back to Coutlee empty handed. Webber headed out of town and soon found Jonah sleeping in a barn.

Webber said he searched him and found $80 of gold dust in a buckskin pouch which he took as evidence. He tossed the pouch in front of Burr and laid a charge of robbery. Jonah was silently taken away to jail.

In the days following CPR investigators worked with Webber and found the stolen box with the gold intact behind the same barn where Jonah had been sleeping. When handed the box Burr was almost indifferent about the discovery. He asked for details and was told that after searching around the barn the men found some footprints that led to a spot where it looked like something had been buried. After some digging, the men found the box.

Burr knew that the case was far from airtight. A few footprints did not a guilty man make. But the next day the courtroom was packed as Jonah was seated in a chair before the bench. He maintained a silent air of innocence, all the while fingering his crucifix necklace.

But before the trial got underway, Constable Burr made a surprise address; “I should like to present three documents to Your Honour,” he intoned. He then handed over a sheet of information, a warrant and what appeared to be a statement written in ink. After considerable study, the magistrate signed the warrant and handed it back to Burr.

It was then announced that Edwin Webber was charged with the theft of the box of gold dust! Webber slumped in his chair in astonishment as Jonah sat quietly nearby. When he was dismissed the old native man nonchalantly walked out the door to freedom.

What had tipped Burr off to Webber’s guilt? First of all, Jonah himself. Burr didn’t see him as the type of man who would commit such a crime. But it was one of Webber’s own remarks that made him suspicious. He had said he had found “footprints behind the barn.” Jonah was wearing moccasins, which wouldn’t leave footprints.

As for the “discovery” of the missing box, Burr concluded that Weber had probably lost his nerve while he and the other men were searching and planted the box so he could pin it on Jonah.

And so it was, that following October, Edwin Webber appeared in the Clinton Court pleading guilty to theft and was sentenced to 21 months in the New Westminster provincial jail.

