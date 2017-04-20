- Seeger chosen playoff MVPPosted 3 hours ago
GEARING-EDGE: Mrs. Mickle was a “remarkable” pioneer woman
Lucinda Amelia Mickle holds the honour of being the second Caucasian woman to come and live in the Nicola Valley during the pioneer days.
Mrs. Mickle was born in Ontario in 1835, two years before Queen Victoria ascended the throne of England. She lived throughout the entire reign of King Edward VII and part of the reign of King George V.
Mrs. Mickle and her husband, Florien, had been living in Colchester County Essex in Ontario when they heard about the promised land of British Columbia.
In 1870 the couple travelled together by C.P. Rail to San Francisco, then boarded a steamer boat to Victoria, and on to Yale. From there they travelled by stage coach to Lytton.
Along the way, they stopped at the foot of Jackass Mountain so the driver and passengers could play poker in a small “wayside” house. This was the first time Lucinda had ever seen the game played.
After a brief stay in Lytton, the two headed out on horseback with a group of packers who were to guide them to the Nicola Valley. Their path went over the Nicomen plateau, along an Indian trail so treacherous that they had to put all their faith in their guides. The newcomers crossed flooded rivers and rode through grass six to seven feet in height.
After abandoning the comforts of her home in Ontario, Mrs. Mickle was not impressed by the fact that there were several nights when the group had to camp out in the wilderness.
They eventually made it safely to Quilchena and set up in their new home at the Triangle Ranch. The area was mostly populated by First Nations people with only a few other Caucasians. The only other white woman in the Nicola Valley at the time was a Mrs. Gilmore.
In those days Quilchena was wild and desolate. There were no roads (only trails), and no nicely kept farms stocked with large herds of cattle.
Not appreciating the beauty of British Columbia, Mrs. Mickle judged the pretty Nicola Lake to be a swampy little pond compared to the lake near her home in Essex County.
Nevertheless, Mrs. Mickle pulled up her bootstraps and set to work alongside her husband to develop their ranch.
In 1883, Florien died and Mrs. Mickle moved to more comfortable digs in Nicola. Still, she found pioneer life hard. Stoves and boilers had not yet made their way to Quilchena, so cooking methods were primitive — usually consisting of digging a hole in the ground and frying food over an open fire. Tea was brewed in what was termed “a billy” (a metal can with a wire handle).
Washing one’s clothes was another matter. A large rock was heated in a wood fire and then the rock was thrown into water in a watertight wicker basket in which the laundry was scrubbed.
But Mrs. Mickle discovered that there were advantages, too. She lived a free and independent life and became extremely self-reliant. She turned the desolate grounds of her home into fragrant and beautiful gardens and her home became well-known for its hospitality. For many years she cared for and helped beautify the Murray Church.
When people spoke of Mrs. Mickle, they remarked that she wasn’t the easiest person to be with, but added that she was hard-working, energetic and “a real character.”
Mrs. Mickle looked, moved and dressed like a woman who was thirty years younger. Even when she was in her eighties, she seldom missed a whist game or a local dance. She even worked for a while as a church warden.
Mrs. Mickle died at the ripe old age of 97 in July, 1932. The funeral was held at Murray Church and the service was populated by First Nations and white people from all across the Nicola Valley.
Reverend Thompson, in his sermon, called Mrs. Mickle a “very remarkable person”. He continued: “Those of us who came so long after have no conception of what hardships mean.”
Internment followed in the Nicola Cemetery.
For more information on the history of Merritt and the Nicola Valley, call or come and visit the Nicola Valley Museum and Archives, 1675 Tutill Court, (250)-378-4145.