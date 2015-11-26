- Furniture, appliances and more priced to sell by School District 58Posted 1 hour ago
Gearing-Edge: “Nature Boy” — The story and the legend
“Nature Boy” is a beloved part of Merritt’s history and his story is both an enigma and the source of many rumours, mixed in with a few facts.
Nature Boy was the nickname of Paul Desnoyers, born in 1912 in Mount Laurie, Quebec. He first appeared in Merritt in 1962 and, except for a few voyages to the Okanagan area — trips he made on foot — he stayed in the area for 22 years.
Nature Boy was not your average Merritt citizen.
He had a different way of living. He walked everywhere, and usually refused any rides offered. He slept and lived outdoors all year round. Due to his tanned, lean, fit appearance and his long, white hair and beard, he looked like a hermit.
He didn’t go out of his way to make friends but was often spotted running around soccer players out playing in the fields, watching the game as he jogged. He would stand in the cool shade of a tree as he attended many school field days. He could be seen skating in the arena among young children dressed up for Hallowe’en and again gliding over the ice with the kids when Santa came to town.
Every year he competed in the annual rodeo weekend cross country race. Nature Boy was often the oldest runner in the race and ran the 13-kilometre, all terrain course in his sock feet. He would encourage children to join him and shepherded them to the finish line where he would drop to the ground and do a few push-ups, much to the delight of the crowd.
He frequented the Merritt Centennials hockey games and once complained to the manager that he didn’t like the people standing below the time clock yelling at the visiting goaltender because he knew the player was trying to concentrate on the game.
When Nature Boy died in December 1985, at the age of 73, most likely of natural causes, he left behind a swirling number of questions that will probably never be answered.
People who knew him when he lived in North Vancouver before he came to Merritt said he was a strong environmentalist and a large supporter of amateur sports. It was said he played an instrumental role in getting construction started on the huge North Vancouver recreation complex and that he was frequently featured in the local newspaper.
Another story goes that Nature Boy had been a highly successful accountant who experienced a mid-life crisis, gave away all material things and just walked away from his old life, including his family.
There is also a rumour that he was a successful lawyer whose love life received a serious blow, prompting him to abandon his career and sparking his desire to live more closely to nature.
Then there was the story that he was once an accomplished musician and possibly a famous concert pianist who had toured Europe. This rumour started when one Merritt resident was at a local high school after hours. As she approached one of the classrooms, she heard classical music coming from inside. The janitor told her he’d have the room ready for her in a minute. When he unlocked the door, there was Nature Boy playing the piano.
Anyone who knew him also knew that he didn’t like cars and seldom rode in them. He would say that they polluted the air, a prediction that has turned out to be correct.
His death is equally mysterious. After three or four winter days went by without anyone spotting him, a local man who lived near where Nature Boy would disappear into the bush surrounding Merritt set out along the trails to search for him. He soon found him where he had passed away and later a police dog found his meagre belongings in the bush where he made his home. It was just a spot in the trees where he piled his sweaters, old blankets and a piece of plastic to protect him from the elements.
Even though he’s gone, he is not forgotten. He was given a posthumous outstanding male athlete award in 1988 in Merritt and, at Rotary Park, there is a water fountain with a plaque on its side, unveiled in his honour in 1993.
There are reports that Desnoyers had a brother in Regina and family on the coast — two daughters and a son. In Merritt, many people thought of him as family. He was known as a man who did not indulge in much of what society had to offer, but always had a ready smile for everyone who crossed his path.
For more information on the history of Merritt and the Nicola Valley, call or come and visit the Nicola Valley Museum and Archives, 1675 Tutill Court, (250)-378-4145. You can also visit our website at www.nicolavalleymuseum.org.
Nell Veale
April 18, 2016 at 5:56 pm
In 1975 I was living in Merritt and teaching grade 4 at Kenguard Elementaryy School. On Fridays I would drive to Kamloops for my daughter’s medical checkups (she had a medical issue). On one of the trips on the old road my 11 year old daughter, my 1 1/2 year old son and I were enjoying the scenic drive when there he was on the side of those road requesting a ride. Since I had encountered him in Vernon and in Vancouver at UBC at the skating rinks and the park ovals, I felt comfortable picking him up rwhich I did. He climbed into the back seat with my son and asked why we were going to Kamloops so I explained that my daughter could not make blood so we had to have her checked regularly….he then proceeded to share his knowledge of all tte good mfruits and vegetables that would help her with her health…we chatted about the trip and that is all I can recall but now I wish I had questioned him more about his most interesting life.mi am glad that we saw him in the way we did……he seemed so natural and normal ……
G him up
Mike McKenzie
January 22, 2017 at 8:06 am
I knew this man when he lived in North Van. He taught me how to swim in Princess pool in about 20 minutes. If you think he could run and walk, you should’ve seen him swim. You felt very calm and trusting when you talked to him. My mother knew him very well and they were on a first name basis, and I asked her what had happened to him to cause him to basically go bush? She told me he had lost his wife, whom he adored and dropped out of society. He lived in a shack, with plastic bag covered windows on a road east of upper Lonsdale. His garden was an utter wonder, as the colors just amazed you in the backdrop of fir trees. We would walk past his place and sometimes he would be playing the piano, and at first we thought it was a record player, but my mom informed me that he was a concert class pianist. The younger and newer RCMP officers would harass him, but the citizens got onto the mayor, and that nonsense was put to bed. I’ll never forget him running up Lonsdale in white tennis shorts, runners, and no shirt, in a blinding snow storm, on his way home. I often wondered what happened to him after the early 60’s. Animals seemed to love him, everything from dogs and cats to raccoons and squirrels. Just one of those peaceful people you never forget and will always miss.