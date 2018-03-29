GEARING-EDGE: Norman “Ranger” Coutlee was everybody’s cowboy

Not every great nickname has an equally as interesting origin story. Sometimes the simple things stick. But there was no doubt that Norman “Ranger” Coutlee earned his title as a true cowboy pioneer in the Nicola Valley.

Coutlee once said he got the name Ranger because he was born on the range. Near Douglas Lake, there is a little spring where the bushes grow high and the cottonwoods were as tall as a barn door. His family had a camp there and that’s where Ranger was born on June 28, 1910.

His mother was a First Nations woman named Mary Ann Horne and his father was Joe Coutlee, fondly known to everyone as the “King of the Cowboys.” Joe was born in Boston Bar and came to the Nicola Valley in 1873. In the early days of his career he worked out of the Douglas Lake Cattle Company’s home ranch.

Ranger was raised in a one-room cabin just behind the Douglas Lake Store. He was the second born of four boys and three girls; his brothers and sisters were Joseph Jr., Edna, George, Eddy, Josephine and Louis.

He spent his early childhood learning cowboy tricks of the trade in the Douglas Lake area from his father, who was a cow boss at the time. As Ranger got older he realized he was forgetting everything he learned in school when he spent his summers on the range with his Dad.

So he said goodbye to the confines of the school room when he was thirteen and started working on the Guichon, Quilchena and Pooley ranches.

“We young fellas got about 30 cents a day. But they would feed us. The older, more experienced cowhands got about $1.20 to $1.50 a day,” he said.

A quick study, Ranger soon earned a reputation as being an accomplished rider along with the title ‘Everybody’s Cowboy.’ Many cowboys came to him for advice on how the break and ride horses, among other things.

Like his father, Ranger could identify every cow in each herd. Come round up time, he and the other cowboys would get up at 2 a.m., have breakfast and then ride about five miles to where some of the cows were pastured. They would drive them down to the stockyards to be loaded on railroad cars in Nicola. If the ranch had a large number of cattle often it would take them all summer to get them all down to Nicola.

When he wasn’t working as a cowboy, Ranger would take haying jobs or go fishing. He was also a skilled trapper and would set enough lines to feed his family as well as other member of his community. He was also available to lend a hand to the Ministry of Forests fighting fires.

Ranger’s father Joe passed away in 1945. So many people attended his funeral that it was standing room only.

Ranger worked as a cowboy until 1986, when he had a bad fall from his horse. After he recovered he kept himself busy by walking around Merritt in search of what he called “treasures” to put in his renowned shopping cart.

He said he was so used to being outdoors every day that he couldn’t stand to be cooped up somewhere. His walks kept him active and out in the open.

After a bad bout of pneumonia, Ranger passed away in 2006. He was 95 years old. His memorial service was well attended as a large crowd paid their respects to their beloved cowboy. He was remembered for his love of a good story and for his hearty laugh.

Ranger was a Nicola Valley pioneer and one of Merritt’s true cowboys. He knew every stream and watering hole in the valley. He always had a good word for everyone he met.

He was survived by a large family of sons, daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He had five children with his first wife Jenny Harper and seven children with his second wife Margaret.

