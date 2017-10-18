GEARING-EDGE: Tracing the timeline of the Trinity United Church

Trinity United Church has been a part of our community for 107 years.

But the little beige and brown church that sits on the corner of Quilchena Avenue and Chapman Street has a history that goes back much further into the history of Merritt and the Nicola Valley. It can be traced back to the days when Reverend Turner (sometimes known as Reverend John or Reverend James) arrived in the Valley back in the 1800s, just weeks prior to the arrival of Reverend George Murray.

Reverend Murray soon became very busy planning the construction of a church in Nicola. Later named Murray Church, the cornerstone was laid in 1876 and the church was dedicated in March 1877.

By 1908, the Diamond Vale and Middlesboro coal fields were being developed, which led to the population shifting from Nicola to Forksdale (Merritt). With the changes came an increasing need for another church.

Prior to the building of the church, Merritt Presbyterians felt a little like wanderers. Services had been held at local halls, the old Merritt Herald building, the Methodist Church and even people’s homes.

Reverend W.J. Kidd raised enough money to purchase land from William Henry Voght, one of Merritt’s pioneers (and later known as “The Father of Merritt”) for the sum of $400 in 1908 and in 1910 the church was built.

It was first called St. Andrews Presbyterian Church and opening Services were held on the first Sunday of December. Reverend George Murray, of Nicola, was the resident Pastor and Reverend Kidd conducted the services.

An article in the Merritt Herald spoke of the spirit of the people and their high hopes for the future of the Church;

“The new Presbyterian church was finally dedicated to service on Sunday last. Large congregations attended both morning and evening and listened to the inspiring addresses of Reverends Murray and Kidd.

“Special music accompanied the services provided by the well organized and well conducted choir. If present indications can be accepted as a criterion, the new church will participate largely in the prosperity and happiness that is so conspicuous in Merritt”.

It is interesting to note that soon after the church was built, William Voght donated a beautiful piece of stained glass in the memory of his wife Theresa. It was placed in the south end of the church, overlooking Voght’s farm residence. Fellow pioneer Jesus Garcia donated the church bell. Store owner G.B. Armstrong donated the pulpit chairs and the Bible that was read each Sunday was a gift from Mr. G.F. Ransom, who was the church secretary. Miss Helen Smith and Mr. James Blair were the first couple to be married in the new church.

It is ironic that the first funeral at the church was held for William Henry Voght.

Presbyterian Church becomes Trinity United

In 1921, the last mortgage payment was made and the property was clear of debt. The manse was finished and soon a Sunday school room was added to the church on the adjoining lot. As a result the church was left with a debt of $1,000. Church organizers hosted fundraisers and worked hard to pay off the bills. Soon they were able to paint the church and manse and put in a badly needed furnace.

In 1925, four Protestant denominations (the Presbyterian Church, the Methodist Church, the Congregational Union, and from Saskatoon, the Association of Local Union Churches) were merged and the United Church of Canada was formed.

Therefore, on June 5, 1927, the former Presbyterian Church of Merritt became Trinity United Church. It also took over responsibility for Murray Church, in Nicola, which became a United Church after the merge.

A special service uniting the two congregations was held and the first United Minister, Reverend W.R. Walkinshaw, was welcomed to the newly created Church.

In June of 2000, members of the Trinity congregation celebrated the 75th anniversary of the United Church and the 90th anniversary of the actual building, with a special service followed by a strawberry tea.

Reverend Elaine Diggle now ministers to a congregation of about 45 people.

For more information on the history of Merritt and the Nicola Valley, call or come and visit the Nicola Valley Museum and Archives, 1675 Tutill Court, (250)-378-4145. You can also visit our website at www.nicolavalleymuseum.org.