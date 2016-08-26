GEARING-EDGE: Wild McLean boys were original outlaws

In the late 1800s there was a famous outlaw gang in the Okanagan and Nicola Valley area. They were known as “The Wild McLeans”.

It was a gang of four Metis men — well kids really as two of them were mere teenagers.

In 1879, John Ussher was the company man for the Hudson’s Bay fort in Kamloops. Ussher wore almost every official hat in town. He was the sheriff, the lawman, jailer and gold commissioner among other things.

The outlaws were three brothers — Allen, Charlie and Archie McLean — and their partner Alex Hare. They had been a thorn in the side of Ussher for several years. They were once arraigned on robbery and rustling charges but they escaped the flimsy jail.

Soon after Charlie got into an argument with a First Nations boy from the Nicola Valley, tripped him, jumped on him and bit off his nose.

The gang then robbed a man and pistol whipped him so badly that he almost died.

The locals were becoming very afraid. Crime was not as much a problem in the valley as it was to the south and most of the people who resided there lived on ranches where neighbours could be miles away.

The McLeans continued to exploit this peaceful culture. In early December, rancher William Palmer, who lived near Stump Lake, was out on a trail looking for his big, black gelding. It had been missing for four days. Near Long Lake he spotted Charlie McLean on his gelding, surrounded by his gun-slinging gang members.

Palmer wisely decided to give them a wide berth, but as soon as they were out of sight, he made a quick trip to see John Ussher. The constable formed a posse to seek out the four boys. They were lightly armed because they didn’t expect much of a fight from the McLeans.

In a small clearing about 16 miles from Kamloops, the posse found four saddled horses. They ventured a little further until they were about twenty feet from the gang’s camp.

Suddenly a shot rang out, followed by a hail of bullets. One man was hit and the rest of the posse ran to the safety of some nearby trees. But the courageous constable decided his duty lay in a direct approach. He dismounted his horse and walked toward the gang members, telling them to surrender and throw down their guns.

Alex Hare, with a knife in one hand and a revolver in the other, ran right up to Ussher (who was unarmed) and knocked him to the ground. The two began fighting and Hare stabbed Ussher repeatedly.

The constable, who had just recently gotten married, cried out, “Don’t kill me boys!” Paying no heed, Archie McLean scrambled out from under the cover of the trees, pulled out his revolver and shot Ussher in the head at point blank range.

With the constable dead, the gang started shooting at the remaining members of the posse. Even though they were wounded and weaponless, they managed to get away.

Of the outlaws, only Allen had been wounded. They stopped long enough to strip Ussher’s body and make off with his clothes, horse, and handcuffs among other things.

The posse hurried back to Kamloops with the word of Ussher’s death. Headed by John Clapperton, Justice of the Peace for the Nicola Valley, it soon grew into a veritable army of angry men. Ranchers and homesteaders dropped whatever they were doing and joined in. Cold blooded killings would not be tolerated. Word spread that the McLean gang had to be captured or killed.

As the gang made its way south through the valley, they killed another innocent man, sheepherder Jim Kelly, who was sitting at the edge of a meadow and happened to wave at them as they went by.

The young men brazenly boasted to everyone who would listen about the murders, showing off Ussher’s clothes, his horse and even his handcuffs. But Allen’s wound was not healing properly so the gang was forced to hide out in a shack at Douglas Lake. The posse soon found them and decided to burn the men out. As they were putting hay around the shack, the outlaws heard what was going on, surrendered and were quickly handcuffed and put in a waiting wagon.

They were taken back to Kamloops and charged with murder. The McLean gang was then transported to New Westminster to be tried. Justice Henry Crease presided over the first trial in March 1880. The jury deliberated for only 20 minutes before they found them guilty. Crease sentenced them to death saying, “a blacker record of crime in men so young I never saw”.

The conviction was overturned on appeal due to a technical irregularity related to the convening of the trial. A new trial was held in November with Crease presiding and again with a conviction and a sentence of death by hanging.

The renegade McLean gang was led to the gallows at 8 a.m. on Monday, January 31, 1881. It is said there were tears in the eyes of the youngest member Archie McLean, who was only 15 years old.

The oldest member, Allen McLean, aged 25, left his widow and two children with the First Nations people of the Nicola Valley. In one bright spot of the tale, his son George was decorated in 1917 for exceptional bravery at Vimy Ridge.

