Getting a read on Family Literacy Week

Word on the street is that next week is Family Literacy Week in British Columbia — and the local library and literacy society have partnered up to ensure the Nicola Valley has a full schedule of events centred on family-reading.

On Jan. 23, the week will kick off with the introduction of a brand-new reading program in Merritt. The Come Read With Me program aims to boost the literacy skills of kids in Grade 1 by encouraging parents to read alongside their children, explained Kelly Reid, literacy outreach co-ordinator with Literacy Merritt & Nicola Valley.

At Monday’s event at the Civic Centre, parents will be taught a variety of tutoring and reading strategies to employ when they read as a family in order to boost their children’s literacy skills.

Kids meanwhile, will be treated to a free book and an evening chock-full of activities while their parents learn, said Reid.

Kids and adults will then reconvene together towards the end of the evening, with a chance to test out some of the reading strategies taught during the seminar.

“We’re targeting Grade 1s. The concept is, once you get through the Grade 1s, once they are all trained up, by the time they get to Grade 8 you might actually see some results,” said Reid, adding that a main goal of the program was simply “getting everyone to read at their grade level.”

As Reid explained, the program is already a success in Kamloops. The literacy outreach co-ordinator said she hopes to bring the program into Merritt on a regular basis in the fall, depending on how it is received next week.

The event gets started at 5:30 p.m., and runs until 7. Those interested are encouraged to register by phone by calling 250-378-7844 or through email at literacymerritt@gmail.com.

Later in the week, the Merritt library will play host to a cross-section of generations, as students from Merritt Secondary School will be on hand to assist a variety of other tech-experts, as they teach a technical literacy course aimed at Merritt’s seniors.

As Susan Newton, circulation reference assistant at the library explained, being technically literate requires a person to have familiarity with a wide range of technology these days, and seniors might need some advice on swath of different topics.

“Navigating the internet, learning words, learning your phone, your tablet, your laptop… Learning how to download e-books, help with your Facebook, how to use it a little bit. Just about anything,” Newton said of the wide range of topics covered during prior technical literacy sessions hosted at the library.

Joining the seven MSS students who will be facilitating the session will be Bob Reid from City Furniture, and the library’s resident computer whiz, Anne Pang.

Though the event is aimed at seniors, people of all ages and technical abilities are invited to come and ask their questions to the host of facilitators, explained Newton.

“You can be any age, and we’ll help you — for sure.” said Newton, unequivocally.

The technical workshop is set to start at 10 a.m. on Jan. 26, and will go for two hours. No registration is required for this event.

Finally, the week will be capped off with a big party. Families are invited to come to the Merritt Civic Centre on Jan. 26, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Alicia Ashcroft, a radio personality, freelance writer and children’s entertainer born and raised in Merritt will be in attendance at the party, as will Tim and Leanne Manuel who will be leading an indigenous storytelling session.

Those who chose to bring a new or gently used book to donate to Literacy Merritt’s Bright Red Bookshelf program will be entered for a chance to win some prizes as well. The Bright Red Bookshelf program has placed a number of red bookshelves at businesses and community spots around town, where Merrittonians are encouraged to pick up a book, free of charge.

There will be plenty of family fun crammed into the three-hour event, as face painting, a giant ‘KerPlunk’ set, and ‘active’ story-telling are just a few of the activities that Reid mentioned to the Herald.

At 6:30 p.m., Ashcroft will lead a parade from the Civic Centre, to the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena, where families will be invited to take in the Cents’ game that evening (kids 12 and under will receive a free ticket to the game during the event at the Civic Centre).

Both Reid and Newton emphasized the importance of not just promoting reading — but encouraging reading as a family.

“We want families interacting — not just the kids dropping by, not just the parents dropping by — but families working together,” explained Newton.