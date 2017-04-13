Girls’ rugby opens season with a win

The Merritt Secondary School girls’ rugby team got the 2017 season off to a great start with a thrilling 25-22 win over Lillooet in an exhibition match played on April 5 at Voght Park.

The host Panthers got two tries from Keisha Henry and singles from Taylor Nicholl, Emma Ferch and rookie Justice Aspinall to edge the visiting Barons, who got all their tries from Team BC member Callie Harder.

MSS head coach Erica Martindale was delighted with the win, given that she was operating with a roster of 38 players, including no fewer than 22 newcomers to the sport.

“I was very pleased,” Martindale said. “It was a very evenly matched game, but we prevailed.

“We have a whole bunch of Grade 8s and 9s out for the first time, and a handful of older players, too, who haven’t played the sport before but decided to give it a try.

“What I really liked about the game was that every single one of our players got on the field, got some touches and got their first taste of contact. That’s huge.

“Because it was an exhibition game, it was the perfect time to do it,” added Martindale.

Asked why the girls’ rugby program has almost doubled in size this year, the head coach said there were a couple of reasons.

“There’s the success we had last year qualifying for Provincials, and of course the trip to New Zealand that some of our girls did just a few weeks ago.

“But our veterans on the team are great ambassadors for the program as well. They really reach out to their peer group and demonstrate the joy and enthusiasm that there is within the sport. It’s a wonderful culture.”

The MSS girls’ rugby team has a short and sweet schedule, with just three league games prior to the playoffs in the first part of May.

The Panthers travelled to Westsyde in Kamloops on Wednesday of this week (no score was available prior to press time) and will travel to Lillooet on April 26. In between, the Panthers host Valleyview (of Kamloops) on April 24 at Voght Park.

“We’re also going to send 12 to 15 girls to Rugbyfest in Kamloops on the April 22 and 23 weekend,” said Martindale. “They’re going to join up with some of their friends from NorKam Secondary and Castlegar who were with them on the New Zealand trip.

“We also have a number of our senior players helping out with the local elementary schools, and the teacher-coaches there — working to develop their programs, and establish relationships between our current MSS players and the girls that will be coming to the high school in the next couple of years.

“A one-day elementary tournament is going to be held on May 5.”

As for the recent MSS rugby trip to New Zealand in mid-March, watch for a feature story on that adventure in the weeks ahead.