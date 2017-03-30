GM Joe Martin reflects on the Cents’ season

There was just nothing left in the tank.

The Merritt Centennials showed the cumulative effect of two very gruelling playoff rounds in a row, as they fell 6-2 to the Penticton Vees in the seventh-and-deciding game of their second-round series on Monday night.

It was a disappointing conclusion to a tremendous post-season run by the underdog Centennials, who had finished fifth during the regular season in the BCHL’s six-team Interior division.

After inspirational wins in games five and six against to stave off elimination, the Cents simply didn’t have the legs on Monday, in front of 3,700-plus fans at the South Okanagan Events Centre. (See abbreviated game summaries below).

“I think that after all the highs of [games five and six], we were emotionally and mentally tired going into game seven, and it showed,” said Cents head coach and GM Joe Martin on Tuesday. “We just didn’t have the push-back when it was needed on Monday.”

The early Cents’ goal in the seventh game may have actually harmed his team, said Martin.

“I was happy for Zach [Zorn] of course, but it might have given our players the impression that everything was good, everything was alright when it wasn’t. We weren’t really playing well enough as a team to deserve a goal.

“We needed to get better, to get stronger and keep pushing, but it wasn’t there. The players were trying, but were just falling short with what they could give that night.”

Martin agreed that special teams, and in particular the powerplay, had a lot to do with Monday’s loss.

We lacked jump; we lacked urgency. I bring it all back to [the players] being emotionally drained.”

Despite Monday’s outcome, Martin said he is extremely proud of his entire team, and far it went into the playoffs.

“I’ve always had great belief in the group, and where they could get to if they put their minds to it. The resiliency of the group finally came around. They finally found another gear, and played for each other.

“They should be proud of what they accomplished, and how hard they worked.”

With as many as a dozen returning players to next season’s team, Martin is understandably optimistic about the future.

“I expect us to be more of an experienced team next year with the number of returnees. We’ll have an excellent nucleus to build around.”

To that end, the Centennials are running the first of two spring evaluation camps this coming weekend in Merritt. Close to 100 players will be in attendance. A second camp will run on June 10 and 11 in the Lower Mainland.