Good news for Centennials organization at AGM

The Merritt Centennials’ held their annual general meeting on June 14 in the mezzanine of the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.

Perhaps the biggest and best news that emanated from the AGM was that for the first time in a while the Cents’ organization is solidly in the black — to the tune of just over $174,000. By comparison, one year ago, the community-run club showed a net loss of approximately $11,000 for the fiscal year.

The huge financial turnaround for the BCHL’s longest continuously-run franchise can be largely attributed to three substantial revenue streams.

First and foremost was an insertion of $272,550 by Aspen Planers as part of their log salvage agreement with the Ministry of Forests. This income source has existed in the past; the last ‘pay-out,’ so to speak, was in 2016 but was only $60,000.

A second source of revenue, that wasn’t on the books one year ago, was a $50,000 ‘good faith’ donation by an undisclosed Vancouver law firm that is very supportive of Junior A hockey. Centennials’ club president Neil Menard stated at the AGM that the donation came with absolutely ‘no strings attached.’

Finally, a little more than $24,000 in revenue was taken in from the seven home playoff games the Centennials enjoyed this past season. The year before, the team had failed to make the playoffs.

“Our 2016-17 ended on a high note,” said Menard in his opening remarks at the AGM. “That last playoff series (an epic seven-gamer versus the Penticton Vees) was awesome. The players and the coaching staff did an excellent job. It was really great to see the old barn filled to the rafters.”

Brian Barrett, long-time Centennials’ director of hockey operations, shared Menard’s sentiments in his recap of the past season.

“It was very evident down the stretch and into the playoffs that we were a team to be reckoned with,” said Barrett.

Barrett, who is also the Cents’ representative on the BCHL’s board of governors, went on to state that the biggest challenge that every team in the league faces is the ability to operate financially.

“We want and need to get the community involved more than ever before,” he said.

Barrett also brought the audience at the AGM up to date on news from the recently-held league meetings. He confirmed the move of the Wenatchee Wild franchise to the BCHL’s Interior division, and spoke of several initiatives the league is undertaking for the first time — a new marketing strategy aimed at filling arenas called The Ultimate Tool Kit, a new concussion protocol that includes the app Head Check Health, and a new exposure camp in July at the Richmond Oval that is expected to attract some of the best, young junior talent from across North America, along with a host of coaches and scouts from colleges, universities and the NHL.

“We hope this is going to be the best year ever,” said Barrett in reference to the upcoming Cents’ 2017-18 season.

Also reporting to the AGM was Centennials Booster Club president Betty Doberstein. She was pleased to announce that the hard-working organization raised close to $40,000 for the hockey club this past season. She reminded everyone that three-quarters of the Booster Club’s membership is over 75 years of age, and new members are greatly needed.

Cents’ marketing representative Liz Brackenreed spoke at length about ticketing — in the past and for the future. She stated that new strategies are being explored and implemented to try and attract more paying customers.

Cents’ vice-president Dave McCauley spoke briefly, thanking the Merritt Fire Rescue WEP program members for all their volunteer hours at Centennials’ games as first-aid personnel.

The final report at the annual general meeting came from Centennials’ head coach and general manager Joe Martin. He chose not to dwell on the successes of last year, but rather to look ahead to the future.

Martin stated that close to 170 players attended the Cents’ two spring camps in Merritt and Abbotsford, and that the hockey club has signed three new players so far (see next week’s Herald) and are currently courting another half a dozen.

“They’re all good kids, from really good families.”

The head coach said the Abbotsford camp included a bit of a Hot Stove session, with NHL scouts Bobby Vermette (Arizona Coyotes) and Bob Dirk (New Jersey Devils) in attendance.

“That was a bit of added value to our camp, and I think the players and their families really appreciated it.”

Martin stated that several current Centennials players are in discussions with teams in the United States Hockey League, and that this ‘competition for talent’ between the two leagues is going to only get more intense in the future.

“It’s a double-edged sword” the coach said. “It’s nice to see the recognition for our players, but it’s hard to see one or more of them not being here come September.”

Martin reported that at the league coaches’ meeting there was discussion of implementing a hybrid icing rule for the coming season, as well as going straight to three-on-three overtime play in the event of a tied game after 60 minutes of play.

The requisite election of officers took place at the Centennials’ AGM, with three of four executive positions filled by the incumbents. Menard and McCauley are back as president and vice-president of the club respectively, while Beth Nadeau is returning as treasurer. The one new member of the executive is secretary Carol Moffatt.

The Cents’ board of directors also saw a considerable number of returnees: Barrett, Doberstein, Jessica and Rich Culbertson, Sandy Hostrawser, Steve Rose and Frank Etchart. The lone new director is Peter Schmid.

Departing secretary Heather Fader and director Rita Cavaliere, both of whom chose not to let their names stand, were thanked for all their hard work and years of service to the club. Cavaliere, a teacher at Merritt Secondary School, will continue to be the education co-ordinator for the team.

In closing, Menard stated: “Here’s hoping 2017-18 is the season where we go all the way.”