Gottfriedson resigns as B.C. chief of Assembly of First Nations

By: Kamloops This Week

Shane Gottfriedson has resigned as B.C. chief of the Assembly of First Nations.

The Assembly’s board of directors released a letter on Monday, noting Gottfriedson’s resignation came after his administrative leave had ended.

Gottfriedson took leave after becoming involved in a controversy in December at the Assembly’s annual winter conference in Gatineau, Que. While in a hotel, Gottfriedson posted an image of his bare legs on a bed with a superimposed cartoon image of googley-eyes and red lips near his groin.

The furore over that image prompted Gottfriedson to publicly apologize and resign his position as head of the organization’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women portfolio.

At the time, Gottfriedson, former longtime chief of the Tk’emlups Indian Band, said he would close all his social-media accounts and would seek further guidance from elders.

“This is not a reflection of my view of women, nor does it reduce my commitment to missing and murdered women of this country,” Gottfriedson told KTW at the time.

There were calls for his resignation following the posting of the Instagram image, including from the Nova Scotia Native Women’s Organization and the Native Women’s Association of Canada.

The Assembly’s board of directors issued a statement on Gottfriedson’s resignation:

“It was determined in a meeting with Shane, the board of directors and the BC AFN Elders Gwen Point and Bobby Joseph that, in order to best move forward, the BC AFN board of directors and Shane Gottfriedson feel strongly that this decision is in the best interest of BC First Nations. Further to this, the BC AFN board of directors continue to stand, support and honour the role and importance of Indigenous women and girls.”

With Gottfriedson stepping down, Maureen Chapman has stepped in as acting B.C. chief and will remain in that role until the 2018 election.

Gottfriedson was elected regional chief in June 2015 after serving four terms and 12 years as chief of the Tk’emlups Indian Band.