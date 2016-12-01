Gould named WCHA Rookie-of-the-Week

Former Merritt Centennials forward Gavin Gould has made an auspicious start to his NCAA hockey career at Michigan Tech.

Following in his brother Malcolm’s footsteps with the Huskies, Gould has racked up three goals and three assists in his first nine games in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association. Two of those goals came on Nov. 11 in Michigan Tech’s 6-1 victory over Lake Superior State (with former Centennial Diego Cuglietta in the Lakers’ line-up). Gould’s performance garnered him the WCHA Rookie-of-the-Week honours for the week ending Nov. 18.

Gould, from North Vancouver, played two and a half seasons with the Merritt Centennials (2013-16) prior to being traded to the Nanaimo Clippers in January of this year. The dynamic winger racked up 69 goals and 100 assists for 169 points in 191 BCHL regular-season and playoff games for the Cents and Clippers.

Gould’s teammates this year with Michigan Tech include former Centennials defenceman Dane Birks and netminder Devin Kero. The Huskies sport an 8-2-2 conference record going into this weekend’s action against Bemedji State (Minnesota). The last two weekends, the Huskies were in Alaska.