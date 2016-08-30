Government releases moose-tracking app

A new mobile app introduced by the B.C. government will allow people who encounter moose in B.C.’s wilderness to monitor moose populations and inform conservation efforts.

The app — dubbed The B.C. Moose Tracker — is available through iTunes, and allows users upload information on the number, sex and location of moose they encounter in the wild directly to an online database, stated a press release from the ministry of forests, lands and natural resource operations.

“Hunters hold a tremendous amount of knowledge about what’s happening out on the landscape. They have long supported — and participated in – important conservation initiatives, and this app provides a new means for them to contribute to the sustainable management of wildlife in B.C.,” said Ross Peck, chair of the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation, in the Aug. 23 release.

There are between 120,000 and 200,000 moose in British Columbia, and the province spends $750,000 each year on wildlife inventories. This new mobile app represents an effort from the government to modernize their moose management strategy.

The app will also include a digital version of the 2016-2018 hunting and trapping regulations synopsis.