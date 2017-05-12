Greens begin talks with other parties

Taking corporate and union donations out of B.C. politics is the first priority for B.C. Green Leader Andrew Weaver, who may hold the balance of power in a minority government after Tuesday’s election.

“We put it on record that the most important issue for us right now, the number one deal breaker, is banning big money in B.C. politics,” Weaver told reporters. “It is a non-negotiable issue for us to support either of the parties.”

Weaver had requests to speak with B.C. Liberal Leader Christy Clark and B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan Wednesday after a preliminary vote count left Clark one seat short of a majority. With three Green MLAs joining 41 NDP and 43 B.C. Liberals, Weaver’s support could be crucial to a minority government.

Clark said she spoke with Lt. Gov. Judith Guichon, who asked her to remain as premier while absentee ballots are counted and one or more recounts take place between May 22 and May 24.

Clark noted that her party won the largest share of the popular vote, as well as the most seats. On election night, she said she is confident the party’s standing may improve, with a narrow decision in Courtenay-Comox that could give the B.C. Liberals a bare majority if absentee ballots favour her candidate.

The NDP leads by nine votes in that riding.

Horgan said he also looks forward to a final result, with thousands of votes still to be counted. He emphasized the NDP’s gains, taking Lower Mainland seats and knocked off three B.C. Liberal cabinet ministers: Suzanne Anton, Amrik Virk and Peter Fassbender.

“Sixty per cent of those who cast ballots voted for change,” Horgan said.

Asked about the possibility of co-operating with the Greens, Horgan said he is interested in improving public health, education, child care and housing.

“I’m prepared to work with anyone who wants a better B.C.,” Horgan said.