Greens prevail over Light Blues in youth soccer scoring-fest

The Merritt Youth Soccer Association’s first week of scheduled games began on April 18, with matches involving Grade 2/3 and Grade 8+ teams.

The following night, it was the Grade 4/5 and Grade 6/7 squads that took centre stage at the Central School fields.

The opening week wrapped up with Timbits and K/1 players in action on the Thursday night at Voght Park.

Despite the less-than-ideal weather conditions, play on all three days at all the venues was spirited.

The Grade 8+ division game on April 18 at the MSS playing field turned out to be quite a goalfest, with no fewer than 18 successful strikes. The Green team roared out to a 7-0 first-half lead, then hung on for dear life, as the Light Blue squad rallied with six goals of their own. The final outcome was 11-7 in favour of Green.

The MYSA only releases the scores of games in the oldest three divisions, and these will be published in the Merritt Herald on a weekly basis. Due to print deadlines, each week’s scores will show up in the following week’s edition of the paper.

The MYSA has over 300 registered participants, ranging in age from four to 16. The youth soccer season runs from April until late June.