The Grinch who stole a blue spruce tree

There’s a Grinch afoot in Merritt.

But instead of Whoville, this Grinch has chosen to target Secure-All Storage on the corner of Lindley Creek Road and Midday Valley Road.

And while the Grinch didn’t slink down any chimney, he or she or they did strike in the dead of the night on Dec. 15 — snatching a blue spruce tree planted along the Secure-All Storage property bordering Lindley Creek Road.

“They’re the perfect size Christmas trees,” said Hope Geier, who runs Secure-All Storage.

Evidence of the crime was still fresh when the Herald went to investigate, as the snow which surrounded the mangled remains of the spruce’s stump was marked with footprints and debris.

But while blue spruce trees make for a sharp-looking Christmas tree, Geier said the trees are about as cuddly as a crocodile.

“They’re beautiful blue spruce — but the problem with blue spruce is that they are super prickly,” Geier said with a touch of bemusement. “I’m just glad — I was putting lights on the front two [trees] but I hadn’t done the row yet — I was glad I hadn’t done that yet or else they would have had a decorated one.”

Local RCMP were aware of the story, but an official report hadn’t been filed as of Thursday afternoon, said Geier.

“We bought [the trees] when they were all small, so they’ve been growing for about five years now,” said Geier, adding that she couldn’t guess at what the value of the mature spruce would be.

“Christmastime is a time for giving. Not taking — and putting presents under a stolen Christmas tree,” said Geier.

Those looking for the authentic holiday experience of chopping down their own Christmas tree — without being liable for property damage and theft — are encouraged to obtain a permit through the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources. In Merritt, that means contacting the district office at 250-378-8400.