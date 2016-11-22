- MSP fees will rise for some in 2017Posted 13 mins ago
Guilty pleas for robberies
By: Tim Petruk (Kamloops This Week)
A 28-year-old man facing seven robbery-related charges in the Interior and Fraser Valley also pleaded guilty Friday to robbing banks in Saskatchewan and Alberta.
Shaun Cornish has been in custody since his arrest in January of last year. He appeared briefly in B.C. Supreme Court Friday to plead to three robberies in Alberta — in High River, Lethbridge and Claresholm — as well as another hold-up in Saskatchewan.
Those are in addition to robberies in Merritt, Princeton, Vernon and Aldergrove.
He was arrested by police at a hotel in Grande Prairie, Alta., two days after a bank robbery in nearby Dawson Creek across the border in B.C.
B.C. Supreme Court Justice Jeanne Watchuk ordered a pre-sentence report. Cornish is expected to be sentenced in the new year.