Gun amnesty yields 11 firearms

With October in the books so too is gun amnesty month for the Merritt RCMP detachment.

In total police collected 11 firearms from eight different people over the course of the month.

“That was a combination of shotguns, mixed rifles, one pistol and various ammunition,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Sheila White.

She said this year’s gun amnesty didn’t yield an unusually large amount of guns, but brought in more than previous years.

The gun amnesty collects unwanted or illegally owned firearms, weapons and ammunition from residents who voluntarily give them up to police.

The goal of the initiative is to reduce the number of firearms in a community, and enhance public and police officer safety, stated a RCMP press release.