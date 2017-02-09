Hack, leak set sour tone for legislature

Premier Christy Clark isn’t backing down from her claim that NDP operatives hacked the BC Liberal Party website, after a party official said the security breach came from a computer inside the B.C. legislature.

Clark alleged this week that an attempt to get into her party’s database and copy material about supporters and a developing Vancouver Island election platform was an illegal act by the NDP.

NDP leader John Horgan denied the allegation and demanded an apology from Clark, saying his party has consulted a lawyer and may sue if the apology isn’t forthcoming.

In an interview on a Kamloops radio station Thursday, Clark tried to clarify her statement.

“We know that someone with very strong technical knowledge, someone with malicious intent, hacked the BC Liberal website,” Clark said. “We know that it came from the legislature. I guess people can draw their own conclusions about who in the B.C. legislature might want to hack the BC Liberal website and distribute the information that they received from it.”

Asked by CHNL radio host Jim Harrison if she had jumped to conclusions about the NDP being involved without direct evidence, Clark said: “Yeah, you know, I was really mad about it. I jumped to the conclusion that almost everybody else jumped to.”

Horgan, stung last week by a leak to the BC Liberals of a strategy document for his carbon tax plan before he announced it, threatened legal action over the hacking claim.

“You can’t stir the pot, pour it all over yourself and then blame someone else for it,” Horgan said of Clark.

Clark said Horgan’s “feelings are hurt” and he should focus on public policy issues.

“If Mr. Horgan really feels like he needs an apology, I’ll see him on Tuesday, and I’m sure we’ll have the opportunity to raise that directly with me in the legislature.”