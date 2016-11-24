Hands of Hope happening this Sunday

Did you ever want to give back to the community and watch football at the same time?

On Sunday everyone participating in Royal LePage’s fourth annual Hands of Hope Christmas food drive will get to see exactly what that’s like.

“City Furniture gave us a TV and Telus has volunteered and donated satellite and WiFi, so we’re going to have the Grey Cup playing too, said food drive organizer Linda Etchart.

Food drive volunteers will be going around town this coming Sunday asking Merrittonians for non-perishable food and new toys for the city’s less fortunate, with the donations going to Merritt’s food bank.

The event gets started at 2:00 p.m. in the parking lot off Voght Street where Subway and Yaki Joes are located.

“When everybody comes back they can have a piece of pizza, Subway and watch the game,” Etchart said.

There are currently 12 teams of 10, but more volunteers are always welcome to help out.

“We’re going to cover every street in town,” Etchart said.

Food bank manager Marlene Fenton said the food drive is important to helping stock the Christmas Hamper Program.

She said more people have signed up to receive hampers this year than last year, noting there are about 150 applications from families of two or more and 170 applications from individuals.

“We’re over 300 applications this year,” she said, adding that there were about 290 applications in 2015.

Fenton said the food bank is still accepting applications from people who want to sponsor a family in need of a hamper.

Sponsors are sent information about the family they are supporting and a list of items to include in their hamper.

Fenton said there are 16 sponsors signed up so far.

”We are a bit lower this year than we have been in the past, but it’s still early,” she said.

Applications to sponsor a family are available at nicolavalleyfoodbank.com.

Residents living in Lower Nicola and Merritt can also drop off donations for the food drive this Sunday at the Lower Nicola Community Hall between noon and 2:00 p.m. People who make the trip to donate will receive a ticket to enter into a draw to win a $100 gift card to Extra Foods.

The food drive began back in 2013, and has been collecting heavier amounts of donation ever since.

Last year, the drive collected 6,200 pounds of non-perishable food items and toys, up from 5,088 pounds in 2014 and 4,470 pounds in 2013.

The goal for 2016 is to continue building on the success of past years.