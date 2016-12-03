Hands of Hope sees record number of volunteers

Royal LePage’s fourth annual Hands of Hope Christmas food drive may not have topped last year’s weight record, but it marked another milestone when it comes to giving back to one’s community.

“We had more volunteers this year than ever before,” said Claudette Edenoste, head organizer of the food drive and managing broker at Royal LePage in Merritt.

“We had to turn away some volunteers [because] we had no streets to give them, so we put them to work doing other stuff, sorting [items] with the food bank. It was just an amazing turnout,” she said.

More than 125 volunteers came out to support the food drive, said Ednenoste, up from about 100 people last year.

In total, this year’s event brought in 5,689 pounds of non-perishable food items and toys, just shy of last year’s record 6,200 pounds.

“Nothing to sneeze at that’s for sure,” said said food drive organizer Linda Etchart.

The food drive involves having volunteers go around town asking Merrittonians for non-perishable food and new toys for the city’s less fortunate, with the donations going to Merritt’s food bank.

Food bank manager Marlene Fenton said the food drive is important to helping stock the Christmas Hamper Program.

She said more people have signed up to receive hampers this year than last year, noting there are about 150 applications from families of two or more and 170 applications from individuals.

“We’re over 300 applications this year,” she said, adding that there were about 290 applications in 2015.

The food drive began back in 2013, and has been collecting heavy amounts of donation ever since.

Last year, the drive collected 6,200 pounds of non-perishable food items and toys, up from 5,088 pounds in 2014 and 4,470 pounds in 2013.