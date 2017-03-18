Harry Lali wins NDP nomination

Harry Lali and Jackie Tegart are set to do battle again in the Fraser-Nicola riding, after Lali was declared as the official BC NDP candidate on March 18.

Lali, a former cabinet minister who was first elected to the legislative assembly in 1991, claimed the nomination over Lower Nicola Indian Band Chief Aaron Sam.

“I want to thank the membership of the NDP for picking me again to carry the NDP flag into the next election,” said Lali, shortly after his win. “I’m looking forward to the challenge of taking on the invisible Jackie Tegart in Fraser-Nicola.”

With Lali set as the BC NDP nominee, the Fraser-Nicola riding now has three confirmed candidates: Jackie Tegart (Liberal), Harry Lali (NDP) and Arthur Green (BC Green Party).

In the 2013 provincial election, then-incumbent Lali was unseated by Liberal candidate Jackie Tegart by a difference of just over 600 votes — making the Fraser-Nicola one of the more hotly contested ridings of the provincial election that year.

Asked if he had learned anything in the last four years that would help him avoid a repeat of 2013, Lali said he would have to take the fight to the Liberals.

“I just have to continue to do what I did when I won the four elections,” said Lali. “I think the last time around, the NDP went into the election 20 points up, people thought I was a shoe-in and at least 1,500 of my voters didn’t come out to vote.”

He also offered a message for Aaron Sam, and his supporters.

“I want to thank Aaron Sam and his team. This was a good exercise in democracy,” said Lali.