Hartwig home to accept Governor General’s award

Christmas came a little early for local athlete and scholar Caleb Hartwig, as the Merritt Secondary School (MSS) graduate received a prestigious academic award while he was home for the holidays in between semesters at the Moody Bible Institute in Chicago.

Hartwig was awarded the Governor General’s Academic Medal, a distinction which marks his top-notch grades during his senior year at Merritt Secondary School in 2016/17. Only one student is eligible to receive the award from high schools in the district, which adds to the prestige of Hartwig’s already-impressive resume.

The former lacrosse player’s time in Merritt was marked not only with academic achievement, but also community service. Hartwig reffed lacrosse, served as an assistant coach with the Grade 8 boys basketball team alongside MSS principal Bruce Bidney and was involved in a multitude of other community-service groups.

“He’s a great representation of not only the school, but the community,” said Bidney.

Hartwig dropped by his alma mater to receive the medal while on Christmas break from his post-secondary studies in Chicago, where he is enrolled in a pastoral ministry major program with interdisciplinary studies in youth ministry.

Adjusting to the big city has been a bit of a task for Hartwig, but there is a touch of familiarity with Moody Bible Institute in his blood; both of his parents attended the Chicago-based school before moving to Merritt.

Hartwig aims to become a youth pastor following the completion of his four-year program.

“My goal — where I want to be — is in the southern Interior; you know come back to B.C.,” he said. “But really, it’s wherever I’m led.”

In the meantime, he’ll try to enjoy a quick visit with family and friends in the Nicola Valley before shipping back to Chicago to resume his studies in the Windy City.