Hats off to putting hats on the homeless

Merritt resident Pat Lunzmann hasn’t knit in more than a decade, but these days she’s right back at it for a good cause.

“I was cleaning house about a month ago or so and I came across all this wool,” she said. “I started thinking what could I use it for, and it hit me that it would be good for the homeless.

Thus she decided to knit toques for the homeless people who frequent Merritt’s extreme weather shelter.

The shelter is available to anyone in need, but is primarily used as a place where homeless individuals can find a warm place to spend the night when the mercury dips below zero.

Lunzmann volunteers with the Community Policing Office’s speed watch program, which wrapped up for the year at the end of October, and she said she needed an activity to keep her busy.

“I got to have something to do,” said Lunzmann.

To date she’s knit about 20 wool toques, and each take nearly two days to complete.

“What a good way to get rid of all that stuff,” she said.

Housing First co-ordinator for the shelter society Amery Schultz said Lunzmann’s generosity is awesome to see.

“When I get that donation into the hands of our clients, the appreciation they show does more for me than any pay cheque ever could,” Schultz said.

“They’re beautiful had crafted toques that probably — if you went to any craft store or sale — they’d probably retail for about $40 or $50 apiece,” Schultz said.

Gloves and toques are handed out to the shelter’s homeless clients, but often they’ll lose them, making him a bit selective when it comes to handing out Lunzmann’s hats.

“When I’ve got a toque that’s hand crafted like this and had a lot of energy and care put into it, I’m selective with who I hand them out to,” Schultz said. “I think that’s paying off because the folks that I have given them to, they’re still wearing them a week later.”

He said there has been a lot of appreciation amongst clients to receive the toques.

Donations have been a bit slow so far this season, but Schultz said he expects they’ll pick up soon.

The shelter is in need of shocks, clean underwear, gloves and toques, but does not need blankets.

Schultz said the shelter could use a donation of feminine hygiene products.

“One of the things that seems to get forgotten when people donate is homelessness and poverty isn’t just a male issue,” he said. “We get lots of guy’s stuff donated, but there seems to be a lack of female stuff donated.”

He said last year there was a spike in female attendance, as about 15 to 20 per cent of total stays were by female guests — much higher than year’s past.

Schultz said the shelter has been busy this month since it opened back on Nov. 7.

He said there were 40 stays in the first week of operation amongst about 16 different individuals.