Heavy snowfall expected for the Coquihalla Highway

Motorists travelling south of Merritt on the Coquihalla Highway may encounter a lot of the white stuff.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning today (Nov. 23) for the highway between Merritt and Hope with as much as 30 centimetres of snow expected to fall between tonight and Friday morning.

“The heavy snow will ease Friday morning but periods of snow of lesser intensity will continue through the day on Friday,” the warning stated.

The initial warning issued this morning called for up to 15 cm of snow, but was subsequently upgraded to 20 and now an expected 30 cm between Merritt and Hope.

Motorists should be prepared to adjust their driving with changing road conditions.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Road conditions are available at drivebc.ca.

For travellers headed to Lower Mainland, Highway 1 remained closed in both directions between Chilliwack and Hope today as of 1:30 p.m.