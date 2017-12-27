The Herald’s top stories of 2017: part one

Highlights from the year, curated by the staff at the Merritt Herald, taking into account page views, overall impact and significance of the news event in retrospect.

10. Executives cut ties at Sagebrush

It was supposed to be a jewel in the Nicola Valley — a championship-level golf course with spectacular views of Nicola Lake, which would attract the high income earners and professional golfers from the world ‘round. But by mid-summer, it was clear that the Sagebrush golf course would be closed for another year.

Since the property was purchased in 2015 by the Newmark Group, it has remained shuttered while upgrades and construction was ongoing at the site. But in 2017, when the director and owner of the Newmark Group became embroiled in a series of legal battles, two executives connected to the Sagebrush project abruptly cut ties with the company. The course has since hired a new general manager, but a timeline for reopening remains unclear.

9. Safety concerns rising at Highland Valley mine

In the midst of a contract dispute between the union representing workers at the Highland Valley Copper mine, and Teck, the company which owns and operates the facility, union officials sounded the alarm over what they perceived as a rash of dangerous — and avoidable — incidents.

A pickup truck was destroyed in a controlled blasting operation, a bulldozer rolled over onto its side, and a haul truck rocked around dangerously — sending a worker to hospital — after a massive frost chunk was loaded into the bed of the vehicle. Despite the union’s dissatisfaction with safety procedures at the mine, a bargaining agreement was eventually signed with the company, avoiding the possibility of a strike in August.

8. Fishing club battles Douglas Lake Ranch

A court battle between the Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club and Douglas Lake Ranch could prove to be a precedent-setting case for the province, as the local club alleges that Douglas Lake Ranch has illegally restricted access to two lakes surrounded by private land.

The court battle kicked off in January, and was ostensibly wrapped up in February.

In September, the trial was re-opened after a spring time tour of the lands revealed new evidence that the club considered worthy of the judge’s attention.

Final submissions were accepted in October, and both parties now await the decision, which could come in the new year.