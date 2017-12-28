The Herald’s top stories of 2017: part three

Highlights from the year, curated by the staff at the Merritt Herald, taking into account page views, overall impact and significance of the news event in retrospect. See part one here , and click here for part two

4. Fatal overdoses on the rise

The ongoing opioid crisis boiled over into every part of the province in 2017, as there have been more than 1,000 fatal overdoses since January — well over the record number of 935 recorded in 2016. The powerful opioid at the centre of the crisis — fentanyl — found its way into the supply of street drugs in Merritt, which had first responders dealing with a high number of overdoses throughout the year. Despite the efforts of emergency medical personnel and the local RCMP, there were at least four people who died after taking some concoction of drugs which often included fentanyl, and the even more potent carfentanil.

Though provincial authorities continue to make it easier for people to access naloxone — a drug which can reverse the affects of an opioid overdose — the public health crisis shows no signs of slowing down.

In 2014, one person died in Merritt due to an overdose, and no fatal overdoses were recorded in 2015. Since the start of 2016, at least eight people have died in the Nicola Valley.

3. Nicola Valley hit hard by springtime floods

Only months after a fire claimed the Kengard Manor, the region was dealing with an entirely different problem — rising flood waters from an unusually cold winter began to melt all at once. Guichon Creek swelled from a trickle to a torrent, overwhelming the backyards of some residents in Lower Nicola. At one point in May, the flows of the creek were so high that road access to Lower Nicola was entirely cut off, as the water cut over parts of Highway 8.

Meanwhile in Merritt, Nicola Lake began rising faster than ever before, forcing engineers to release a massive amount of water through the dam which feeds the Nicola River. The river subsequently breached its banks throughout Merritt and forced residents to scramble as they attempted to barricade their property using sandbags. Continuous rain compounded the problem, and it became a daily — if not hourly — task in the newsroom to monitor and report on the river level near Lions Memorial Park.

2. Kengard Manor burns down

A fire which sparked in the laundry room of the former Kengard Manor apartment complex spread rapidly throughout the afternoon on March 16. By the evening, a plume of smoke was visible from anywhere in Merritt as flames overwhelmed the three-floor apartment building. Twenty-one firefighters spent a full day battling the blaze, and by the next morning it had been extinguished. Thankfully, the building was fully evacuated before flames overwhelmed anyone left inside.

But the damage was done. Fifty-eight residents from 35 occupied units in the apartments were rendered homeless in a matter of hours. The building was later torn down entirely, as it was deemed structurally unsound due to the fire damage. Funds were collected and distributed to the residents in the immediate aftermath of the fire, but the loss of so many housing units in a city already strapped for rentals remains as a problem for Merrittonians moving forward.